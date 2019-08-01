Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TW. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 190.55 ($2.49).

Shares of TW stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 161.05 ($2.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.72. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

