TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 849.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 736,700 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

FCX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,825,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,111,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In other news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,629,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,174.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson bought 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,744,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.