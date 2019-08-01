TD Securities Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$115.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIB.A. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$95.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.15.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$102.54. 432,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.36. CGI has a 52 week low of C$75.54 and a 52 week high of C$106.11.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

