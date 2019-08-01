TD Securities Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of REAL stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.49. The company had a trading volume of 248,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.35 million and a PE ratio of -163.27. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.47.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

