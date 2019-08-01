TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. TDK had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter.

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.95. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Get TDK alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.