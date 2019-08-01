Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGP traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 341,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,532. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 137,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,264,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 176.2% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,320,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

