Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) Releases Earnings Results

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $287.15 million during the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 10.04%.

TOO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 298,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,463. The stock has a market cap of $471.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.36. Teekay Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOO. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Teekay Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 445,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,645 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 140,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

