Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,700. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 29,412 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $2,058,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,251.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,635 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $187,058.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,925.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,840,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 87.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,989,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,969 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,789,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,754,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,516,000 after purchasing an additional 230,937 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 977,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,920,000 after purchasing an additional 240,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

