Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock traded up $23.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $362.80. The company had a trading volume of 94,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,720. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $352.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.75.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.14, for a total value of $447,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $2,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,239,052. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.