Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $21.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.57. 502,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,044. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $366.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.52, for a total value of $2,503,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.14, for a total value of $447,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,949 shares of company stock worth $17,239,052. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,357,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $350,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 962,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,796,000 after buying an additional 150,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 596,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 504,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $152,460,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 32.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,502,000 after buying an additional 120,411 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.75.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

