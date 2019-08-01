Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 644,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.41. 1,815,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,113. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,886.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

