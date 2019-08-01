Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Teradata had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.38-0.42 EPS.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Teradata by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Teradata by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

