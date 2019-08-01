Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Sells $397,408.70 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,955 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $397,408.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:TER opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,752,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,092,000 after buying an additional 420,544 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,591,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,103,000 after buying an additional 401,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 387,568 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,809,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.