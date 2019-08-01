TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TEZNY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

