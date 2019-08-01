Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, General Counsel Vernon Hirata sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $68,992.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $145,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,504 shares of company stock valued at $828,539. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 514.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.