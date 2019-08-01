Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Tetra Tech updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.10-3.15 EPS.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $76.82. 1,212,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,312. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $58,679.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $100,872.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,243.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,375 shares of company stock worth $7,054,003. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2,177.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.