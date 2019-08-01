Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $59,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.22. The stock had a trading volume of 35,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

