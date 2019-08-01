Thomas B. Cusick Sells 17,260 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 17,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,860,110.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,657,172.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 318,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.43.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

