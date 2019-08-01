Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) will announce sales of $87.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.80 million. Tile Shop posted sales of $89.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full-year sales of $349.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.09 million to $356.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $364.45 million, with estimates ranging from $354.95 million to $373.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Tile Shop had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTS. ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tile Shop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tile Shop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Tile Shop by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tile Shop by 6,798.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tile Shop by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tile Shop by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 667,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,936. Tile Shop has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

