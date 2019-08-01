Time New Bank (TNB) Market Cap Hits $10.77 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Binance and DragonEX. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $10.77 million and $260,120.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00276912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.01467122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00116171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,764,277,210 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, C2CX, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Hotbit, OTCBTC, BigONE and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.