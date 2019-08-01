Timothy P. King Sells 2,600 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stock

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $133.56 and a 1-year high of $250.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,563,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

