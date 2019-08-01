Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Stock Price Up 4%

Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78. The company has a current ratio of 26.41, a quick ratio of 24.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Titan Logix (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

