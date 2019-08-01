Titcoin (TIT) Market Cap Hits $27,083.00

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $27,083.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Titcoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,426.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.89 or 0.03134437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.01110904 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021458 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 64,928,619 coins. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

