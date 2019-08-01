Toews Corp ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.0% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.10. 53,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,371. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $166.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.88.

