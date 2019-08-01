Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.43, 2,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company has a market cap of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.