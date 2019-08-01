Total (NYSE:TOT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Total from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. 57,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81. Total has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts predict that Total will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.7128 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Total’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Total by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

