Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.71 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.29.

TSEM stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.15 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $1,050,000. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $2,457,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 19.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 165,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

