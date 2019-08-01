TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWCF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400. TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35.

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

About TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

