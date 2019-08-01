TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

TowneBank stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $33.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

