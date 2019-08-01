TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.29% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 298,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.71. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $77,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 46,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

