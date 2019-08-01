Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $650.00. Tracsis shares last traded at $649.00, with a volume of 4,279 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.06 million and a P/E ratio of 26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 657.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

