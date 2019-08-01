Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Trade Desk from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.03 target price on the stock.

Trade Desk stock traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $88,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 7,195 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,692,192.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,133 shares of company stock valued at $30,688,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trade Desk by 488.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $18,892,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 20.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

