Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) dropped 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $8.02, approximately 1,495,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 641% from the average daily volume of 201,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

TBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The stock has a market cap of $426.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 555,635 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,771,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 433,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

