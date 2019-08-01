Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

TGS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,165. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gruss & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 904,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 141,191 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 37.0% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 689,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

