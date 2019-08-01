Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,607,000 after purchasing an additional 203,345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $147.88. 58,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 16,550 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $2,357,713.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,898.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,350 shares of company stock worth $19,398,763. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

