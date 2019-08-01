Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,440 ($18.82) target price on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,429 ($18.67) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,409.90 ($18.42).

Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,317 ($17.21). 492,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,296.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.37%.

In other news, insider Coline McConville acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,303 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £886.04 ($1,157.77).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

