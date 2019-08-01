TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.33-2.63 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.54 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.81.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 29,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 10,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $604,695.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $146,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,398 shares of company stock worth $982,472. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.