Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Trex updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $81.75 on Thursday. Trex has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Trex to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In related news, insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $917,819.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $374,348.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,227 shares of company stock worth $4,717,427. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 69.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,599,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at $25,812,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at $21,195,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Trex by 151.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 490,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

