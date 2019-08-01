Triad Investment Management Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Triad Investment Management lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,751 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,083,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,372,000 after acquiring an additional 654,085 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2,178.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 649,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 620,558 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $342.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

