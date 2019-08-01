Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cormark cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lowered Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.55 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.70.

Shares of TCW stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.93. 1,121,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,283. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $300.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$245.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

