Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trican Well Service traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 1101734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCW. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.55 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$245.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

