TrueChain (TRUE) Price Tops $0.42

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb and OKEx. TrueChain has a total market cap of $33.66 million and approximately $20.43 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.33 or 0.05733257 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00045676 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000191 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx, ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

