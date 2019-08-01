TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TTG has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 285 ($3.72).

TTG stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a market cap of $358.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.01.

In related news, insider Anne Thorburn purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £107,100 ($139,945.12).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

