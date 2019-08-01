Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18), Morningstar.com reports. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TWLO traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,050,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -172.29 and a beta of 1.17. Twilio has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Twilio to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $132,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 21,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $3,218,104.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,011,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,268,000 after buying an additional 1,034,624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 981,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after buying an additional 451,651 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,743,000 after buying an additional 894,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after buying an additional 60,518 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

