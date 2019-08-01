Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twin Disc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 63,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $158.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.04. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Twin Disc by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Twin Disc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Twin Disc by 606.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Twin Disc by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

