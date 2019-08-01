Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Up 5.8% After Strong Earnings

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares shot up 5.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $250.45 and last traded at $246.84, 791,789 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 236,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.35.

The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.50.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,444 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $1,651,600.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,144,238.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.86, for a total value of $317,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,532.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,636 shares of company stock worth $13,101,345. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $81,675,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 262.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 593,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 429,720 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,613,000 after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 540,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 321,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,742,000 after purchasing an additional 95,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.