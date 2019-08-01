U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catamount Wealth Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,472. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

