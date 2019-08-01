UBS Group Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.53.

SBUX opened at $94.69 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,273 shares of company stock worth $9,722,608 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $4,026,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

