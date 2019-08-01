UBS Group Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $82.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $34,495.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,587.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,446,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,455 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,388 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

