UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Weir Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,844.67 ($24.10).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,485.50 ($19.41) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.74. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,032 ($26.55). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,511.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.24%.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

